Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We are comparing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.1. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atreca Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Atreca Inc.’s potential upside is 158.40% and its consensus price target is $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 67%. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.