Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 391.35 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marker Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 and a Quick Ratio of 22.1. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 57.7%. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.