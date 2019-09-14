Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

As Biotechnology companies, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 46.40 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 and a Quick Ratio of 22.1. Competitively, Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and has 7.9 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 59.1%. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.