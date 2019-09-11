Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

We are contrasting Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 119.35 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.15 and it happens to be 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 79.2%. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.