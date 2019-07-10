Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) Reaches $8.78 After 3.00% Up Move; GENSCRIPT BIOTECH ORDINARY SHARES (GNNSF) Shorts Increased By 36.88%

GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) had an increase of 36.88% in short interest. GNNSF’s SI was 5.73 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 36.88% from 4.18M shares previously. It closed at $2.48 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 678,574 shares traded or 32.81% up from the average. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has risen 89.67% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.24% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $399.28 million company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $9.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MRKR worth $11.98M more.

Analysts await Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 68.29% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Marker Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% negative EPS growth.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company has market cap of $399.28 million. The Company’s cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also advancing various peptide- and gene immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials.