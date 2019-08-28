Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) Reaches $4.93 After 5.00% Up Move; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted Air Lease (AL) Holding By $3.32 Million

The stock of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 58,747 shares traded. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has declined 32.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $225.16 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $5.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MRKR worth $11.26 million more.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 32.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 97,662 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 401,462 shares with $13.79 million value, up from 303,800 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 244,441 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

