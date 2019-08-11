Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) Reaches $4.66 After 4.00% Up Move; Acacia Research Has 1.75 Sentiment

The stock of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 363,837 shares traded. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has declined 32.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $211.96 million company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $4.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MRKR worth $8.48M more.

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 42 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 24 decreased and sold their stock positions in Acacia Research Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 29.02 million shares, up from 28.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Acacia Research Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 18.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company has market cap of $211.96 million. The Company’s cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also advancing various peptide- and gene immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 2.60 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.13% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 84,566 shares.

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, licenses, and enforces patented technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $145.89 million. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include the United StatesÂ’ patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in various industries.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 34,246 shares traded. Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has declined 24.59% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research Corp Issues Letter to Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA:COMMITTEE TO IDENTIFY, EVALUATE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES; 14/05/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Board of Directors Files its Definitive Proxy Materials and Issues Letter to Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Issue Statement in Response to Acacia Research Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Acacia Research Short-Interest Ratio Rises 101% to 14 Days; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA:NEVER DECLINED TO DISCUSS MATTERS OF CONCERN TO HOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS: ACTG BOARD MAY BE PLANNING TO DELAY 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH CORP – ALFRED TOBIA TURNED DOWN CO’S OFFER TO PUT HIM ONTO CO’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Fondren Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Acacia Research; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA TO REVIEW & CONSIDER DIRECTOR NOMINATES BY SIDUS & BLR