Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1185.72 N/A -4.41 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 131.84 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Its competitor Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.