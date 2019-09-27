Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparison side by side

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00 uniQure N.V. 51 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 481,613,508.44% -913.4% -765.1% uniQure N.V. 61,066,457.56% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.15 and it happens to be 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500. uniQure N.V. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $76.2, which is potential 92.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 78.8%. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.5%. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors uniQure N.V. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.