Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.09 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.15 beta indicates that Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.