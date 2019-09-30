Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Contrasting side by side

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 -0.81 50.26M -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 477,137,546.47% -913.4% -765.1% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 31,097,636.43% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility & Risk

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.15. From a competition point of view, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. On the competitive side is, Sage Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.