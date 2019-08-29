Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparing side by side

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.74 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 7% respectively. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.