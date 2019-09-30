Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Comparing side by side

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 477,137,546.47% -913.4% -765.1% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,510,750,391.57% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.