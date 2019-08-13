Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 81.89 N/A -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.1. The Current Ratio of rival Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.