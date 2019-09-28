Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Contrasting side by side

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00 Moderna Inc. 15 -0.64 188.67M -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 481,613,508.44% -913.4% -765.1% Moderna Inc. 1,227,521,145.09% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Current Ratio is 22.1. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 151.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 42.4% respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has weaker performance than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.