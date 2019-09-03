Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Comparing side by side

Since Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.