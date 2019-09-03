Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Contrasting side by side

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.1. The Current Ratio of rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.