Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.80 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.15 beta. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 6 2.75

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $168.25 average target price and a 26.17% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 95.4%. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.