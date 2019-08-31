Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Marker Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.40% -765.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Marker Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Marker Therapeutics Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 190.14%. The peers have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the results shown earlier, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.15. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.