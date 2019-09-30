Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 477,137,546.47% -913.4% -765.1% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 94,702,364.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.15 and it happens to be 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has beta of -0.05 which is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 15.1%. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.5%. Competitively, 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.