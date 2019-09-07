Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.15. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.51 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 99.47%.

Institutional investors held 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.