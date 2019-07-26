Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1185.72 N/A -4.41 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 168.19 N/A -2.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.04 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 19.3 and 19.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $61, while its potential upside is 41.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.