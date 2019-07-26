Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; CHUDENKO ORDINARY SHARES (CKOCF) SI Decreased By 44.83%

Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 68.29% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 406,005 shares traded. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has risen 89.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.24% the S&P500.

CHUDENKO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKOCF) had a decrease of 44.83% in short interest. CKOCF’s SI was 3,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 44.83% from 5,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 32 days are for CHUDENKO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKOCF)’s short sellers to cover CKOCF’s short positions. It closed at $21.76 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Chudenko Corporation operates as an equipment engineering firm in Japan. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It engages in the electrical works, such as light/outlet, image/sound/TV/broadcast, power receiving/transforming, and plant equipment works; energy-related works comprising wind/solar power generation, cogeneration, energy-saving power, and private power generation system works; and environment-related works, including recycling and heat storage system works. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also undertakes electric line/distribution line/leading wire/underground line works; and office/household water and sewerage, and industrial water and sewerage facilities works, as well as constructs, maintains, and repairs roads and architecture.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company has market cap of $244.25 million. The Company’s cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also advancing various peptide- and gene immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials.

