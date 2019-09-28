Markel Upped By $2.27 Million Its Heico Class A (HEI.A) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $35 highest and $1700 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 12.43% above currents $28.72 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 8. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Neutral New Target: $33.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $35.0000 39.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $33.0000 37.0000

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $33.0000 37.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 35.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

Markel Corp increased Heico Corp Class A (HEI.A) stake by 7.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Markel Corp acquired 22,000 shares as Heico Corp Class A (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Markel Corp holds 326,145 shares with $33.71M value, up from 304,145 last quarter. Heico Corp Class A now has $14.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 410,852 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.63 billion. The Company’s primarily offers x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit , chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional graphics; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. It has a 158.67 P/E ratio. The firm provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 157,230 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank accumulated 47,590 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1.56M shares. Clean Yield Gp has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 5.35M are owned by Morgan Stanley. 100 are held by Finance Mngmt Professionals. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 649,475 shares. Friess Ltd Com holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 846,361 shares. Verition Fund Llc has invested 0.09% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 433,558 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 42,500 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,045 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.09% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 624,522 shares. Pnc Serv Gp invested in 113,221 shares.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 53.58 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 05/04/2018 – Cassidy sees an opportunity for AMD to increase its market share in the PC space, noting the company “now has a full line-up of PC CPUs.”; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari