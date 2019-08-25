Markel Trimmed John Deere (DE) Stake by $14.23 Million; Market Value Rose; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.99M shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20,000 shares to 383,200 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 42,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,494 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lenox Wealth invested in 174 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Philadelphia Trust reported 6,586 shares. Culbertson A N & Company accumulated 20,870 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Delaware owns 2,170 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,010 shares. Charter Co has invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,686 shares. Fire Gp stated it has 1.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.05% or 717,356 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.59M shares. 1.27M were reported by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 106,200 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Profund Advsrs invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 306,267 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. Brigade Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.36% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Legal And General Public Limited has 590,561 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Falcon Point Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 12,092 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 126,260 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Reilly Advisors Ltd accumulated 2,612 shares. Bridger Management Lc stated it has 1.38 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.