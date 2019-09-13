Markel Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding by $492,150; Stock Rose; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Cut Unilever N V (UN) Position by $325,500 as Share Price Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 33,434 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 38,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.31. About 207,744 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 21/03/2018 – Unilever NV CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 10 Months; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 141,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32M, down from 144,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 2.41M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Investors, lawmakers, advertisers pressure Facebook over data; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 20/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to discuss Facebook, bitcoin, ransomware and the importance of data; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 9,115 shares to 40,970 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 12,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.15 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Llc by 27,500 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings.