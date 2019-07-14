Markel Stake in John Deere (DE) Lowered as Stock Value Declined; As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Market Valuation Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Boosted Position

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.25M shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,750 shares to 123,939 shares, valued at $145.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,543 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Firefly Value Partners Ltd Partnership owns 516,475 shares. Sei Company owns 92,567 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 80,043 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 6,581 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 10,546 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B reported 0.1% stake. Axa owns 86,166 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 475 shares. Iowa National Bank reported 2,147 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,420 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 2,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11 million for 14.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI) by 13,230 shares to 1,897 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 24,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,573 shares, and cut its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 54 shares. Fmr accumulated 0.01% or 793,264 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 6,246 shares. Geode Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Maverick Cap Ltd stated it has 116,550 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 25,455 shares. Colorado-based Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.32% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tygh Capital Mgmt holds 0.71% or 44,853 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 87,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 227,200 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds. Brant Point Investment Mngmt invested in 45,147 shares or 0.51% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

