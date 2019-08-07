Markel Stake in John Deere (DE) Has Lowered by $14.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Murphy Capital Management Increased Its Position in Nike (NKE) by $652,260 as Share Value Rose

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.38. About 1.01 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Fd Dj Intern (FDN) by 5,180 shares to 92,442 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,412 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 5,693 were accumulated by Savant Cap Ltd. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Castleark Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Colorado-based Ghp Inv has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Blackhill Capital owns 1,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability owns 4,735 shares. 91,048 were reported by Ww Asset Mngmt Inc. Saturna Cap Corp owns 32,183 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.26% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 245,561 shares. Accredited, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,127 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,532 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “DuPont de Nemours Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93M for 13.33 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Mgmt invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp reported 1.83M shares stake. Sei reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Strategic Svcs Incorporated owns 0.31% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 13,907 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 1.02M shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,752 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.48% or 223,664 shares. Dupont holds 0.44% or 121,842 shares. Colony Group Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Becker Mngmt owns 2,305 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.74% or 87,719 shares. At Savings Bank invested in 0.14% or 6,852 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 69,020 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 435,392 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company reported 238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.