Markel Stake in John Deere (DE) Decreased as Shares Rose; Iowa State Bank Lowered Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $641,212

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $668.26M for 17.93 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Deere Falls, GE, Nvidia Rise in Premarket – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,328 are owned by Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Country Club Co Na owns 1,850 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.4% or 17,640 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,945 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 250,032 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Destination Wealth Management reported 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rampart Inv Management Communication Limited Liability Company holds 42,729 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 369,956 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors owns 1,275 shares. Kistler has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 45,890 shares. 2.11 million were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 528,106 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il accumulated 725,893 shares. D L Carlson Invest Incorporated reported 1.23% stake. Tompkins Fincl Corporation reported 0.87% stake. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 137,773 shares stake. Capital Inv Counsel stated it has 37,681 shares. Foster Motley reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Asset Management reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 15,163 shares stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 234,404 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lucas Cap Management stated it has 15,233 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.