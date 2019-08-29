Markel Stake In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Upped; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Declined, Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 215 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 14,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 8.96 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output

Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 3,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 93,237 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.03M, up from 89,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $21.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.27. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

