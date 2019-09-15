Markel Raised By $3.89 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Packaging of America (PKG)

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -9.26% below currents $108.37 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stephens on Friday, April 26 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Underweight” rating and $8900 target. See Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $89.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $106 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $109.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Markel Corp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Markel Corp acquired 19,750 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Markel Corp holds 290,485 shares with $57.49M value, up from 270,735 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.69% above currents $218.75 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $220 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, May 30 with “Overweight” rating.

The stock increased 1.25% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 787,601 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.