Markel Raised Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Goldman Sachs (GS) Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Raised Its Holding by $681,360 as Market Value Rose

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 23,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.08. About 2.46M shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 12/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire From Goldman Sachs, David M. Solomon to Serve as Sole President and; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PRESIDENT DAVID SOLOMON ENDS INTERVIEW WITH BTV; 08/03/2018 – VONTOBEL HOLDING AG VONN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 69 FROM SFR 59.6; 20/04/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES HIRES GOLDMAN’S BRENNAN TO LEAD ETF BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73

Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 812,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.74M, up from 754,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 1.18M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 5,340 shares to 144,289 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Recent Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Investment Suggests a Massive Opportunity to Be Had in Calgary’s Real Estate Market – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 67 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 405,043 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited holds 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 45,258 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.09% or 179,584 shares. Hilltop reported 1,063 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 686,597 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3,300 were accumulated by Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Company. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 65,614 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Fjarde Ap has 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 104,790 shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 1.9% or 11.49M shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,158 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,033 are held by Cambridge Rech Advsrs. Allstate owns 45,127 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. S&Co holds 5,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 4,599 shares. Moors Cabot owns 4,459 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 5.53M are held by Northern Tru. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% or 88,495 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 108,200 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 428 shares. Bartlett Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Professional Advisory, a Florida-based fund reported 184,490 shares. Reik And Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of The West has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Markel Corp holds 812,811 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.