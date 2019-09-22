Markel Position in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Position Has Lifted by Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 1997.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55M, up from 213,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.15M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp analyzed 703,500 shares as the company's stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 873,910 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 209,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 479,240 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 61,784 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 14,269 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Fin Management Lp has invested 0.35% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has 15,366 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 6.08 million shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.24M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 7.23 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.8% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 188,700 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 125,411 are held by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,115 shares to 28,383 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 5.89 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.93M shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19,000 shares to 677,000 shares, valued at $77.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 42,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 110,385 shares. Texas Yale owns 41,099 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Yakira Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.38% or 39,274 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 33,322 shares. 20,692 are owned by Ameriprise. First Manhattan holds 0% or 8,080 shares in its portfolio. 64,297 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 340,114 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited holds 0% or 600 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 61,100 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 7,695 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp reported 333,012 shares. 225 were reported by Pnc Ser Grp. Susquehanna Int Group Llp has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.