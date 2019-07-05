Markel Position in John Deere (DE) Has Lowered by $14.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Earnest Partners Raised Holding in Credit Suiss (CS)

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 900,216 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Credit Suiss (CS) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 86,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.38 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.01 million, up from 7.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Suiss for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 1.42 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 04/04/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.10 EUROS FROM 15 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Lifted 30% to A$3/Share by Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC FINL.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH UNDERPERFORM, $9 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS IT WILL BE A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WEAKENING OF GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUES NOTHING TO BE ALARMED ABOUT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Credit Suisse Equities Trading Chief Plots Return to Top 5 (Video); 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: CREDIT SUISSE: 1Q APAC MARKETS REV. +19% Y/Y IN USD; 13/04/2018 – SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD Vll.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanc (NYSE:ITUB) by 597,830 shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $35.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 363,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09 million for 14.60 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,300 shares to 412,300 shares, valued at $48.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).