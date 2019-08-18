Markel Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Mason Street Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $310,474

Markel Corp increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 226.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14M shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 5,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 628,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.91M, down from 633,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39,245 shares to 249,126 shares, valued at $27.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,635 shares, and has risen its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.