Markel Position In Apollo Global Management (APO) Was Has Upped; Miller Investment Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Value Rose

Markel Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management (APO) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 990,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98 million, up from 968,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Apollo Global Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 916,655 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – West Corporation Closes Landmark Acquisition of Nasdaq’s Public Relations and Digital Media Businesses; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 29/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 6.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mgmt Lp has invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 0.05% or 2,748 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv invested in 1.06% or 31,755 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salzhauer Michael has invested 6.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Cap Management Llc has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Invest Ltd Llc has invested 2.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maine-based Bangor Bankshares has invested 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amg Trust Commercial Bank invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 1.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ameriprise Fin owns 1.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23.50 million shares. Caprock Gru, Idaho-based fund reported 26,772 shares. King Wealth has 61,897 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited owns 5,720 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Jbf Inc owns 30,000 shares.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,114 shares to 8,420 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,716 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 21,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 26,440 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Raymond James & Assoc has 64,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd owns 559,196 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 14,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Private Advisor stated it has 12,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.42% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiger Global Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 5.87% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). National Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 12,154 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.