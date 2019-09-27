Markel (MKL) Stake Has Increased by Madison Investment Holdings Inc; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Raised Its Holding by $534,985

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 9,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 103,532 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, up from 93,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 12.01 million shares traded or 98.73% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 9,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 65,230 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.08 million, up from 56,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1185. About 20,251 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 270,758 shares. Grimes Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,950 shares in its portfolio. Miles Capital accumulated 7,680 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 152,691 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 107,784 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 103,619 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0.09% or 84,339 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,912 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Natl Bancorporation In reported 0.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 3,300 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 1.39 million shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 5,209 shares to 146,462 shares, valued at $23.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,737 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Slides As Middle East Tensions Fade – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel announces pricing terms for cash tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Markel Corporation Launches Lodgepine Capital Management Limited, Its New Retrocessional ILS Platform Based In Bermuda – PRNewswire” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Gears Up to Buy Back (More) Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 484,723 shares to 279,773 shares, valued at $19.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911,981 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il has invested 0.06% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). The New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Art Advisors Lc has 477 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baskin Incorporated holds 10,219 shares. Axa reported 610 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 4,535 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 342 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 441 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,851 shares. 3,919 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 18,394 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0.22% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 58,282 shares. Narwhal Capital reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,500 activity.