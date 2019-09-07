Markel (MKL) Stake Boosted by Marathon Asset Management Llp; Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Stake Raised by Jacobs Asset Management Llc

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 547,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88M, up from 534,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 8,646 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 45,028 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.86M, up from 42,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,238 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 98,769 shares to 645,026 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 146,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,600 shares, and cut its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 10.41% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 2,931 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 536 shares. Sei Invs Commerce owns 0% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 2,926 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise reported 9,500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 12,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 394,144 shares. 54 were reported by Denali Advsr Ltd Com. Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 38 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has 2,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 2.19% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Int holds 4,687 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 15,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 24,323 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Associates holds 3,147 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). M&T Fincl Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4,713 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 623 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 28,979 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ycg Lc holds 400 shares. Mar Vista Prtn Limited holds 5.01% or 190,641 shares. 4,733 are owned by Menlo Advsr Ltd Llc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 99,755 shares. Confluence Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.96% or 56,974 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 10 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 30,416 shares to 590,067 shares, valued at $51.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 42,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).