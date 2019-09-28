Markel (MKL) Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Has Increased Position by $7.62 Million; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lowered American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Stake by $776,388 as Market Value Rose

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.79M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1185.34. About 24,620 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 6,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 12,749 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 19,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel announces pricing terms for cash tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Markel Announces Any And All Cash Tender Offers For Certain Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 24.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

