Markel (MKL) Shareholder Sather Financial Group Boosted Its Holding by $2.89 Million; Panagora Asset Management Upped Its Position in Kraton (KRA) as Market Value Declined

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kraton Corp (KRA) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 65,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 281,138 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 215,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kraton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 92,518 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,978 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL)

