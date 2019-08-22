Markel (MKL) Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Stake by $496,548; Grainger W W (GWW) Shareholder Ronna Sue Cohen Has Upped Its Holding

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 27609.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 10,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 277,243 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1137.33. About 21,271 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WW Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – WW Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House Limited Co reported 0.62% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,354 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.01% or 16,900 shares. Moreover, Merian Investors (Uk) Limited has 2.26% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 814,846 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 215 shares. Asset Management One Limited owns 26,090 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company invested 0.13% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 11,662 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets Corp. Keystone Fincl Planning stated it has 1,133 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited invested in 3.41M shares or 5.4% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0.16% or 5,871 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 347,441 shares. M&T Bank Corporation has 15,332 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,970 shares to 25,527 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. Connell K Bruce also bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut And invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sg Americas Ltd Co owns 1,580 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn invested in 0% or 2 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.02% or 3,866 shares. 392 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. M&T Bancshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Capital Returns Mngmt has 5.56% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 779 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 238,632 shares. Palladium Ltd reported 1,921 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Principal Financial Group has 673,229 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Management Llp has invested 0.6% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,478 shares.