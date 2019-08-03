Markel (MKL) Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Boosted Stake by $2.49 Million; Ctc Has Cut Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $32.76 Million as Share Value Declined

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 18,394 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 15,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1119.24. About 22,752 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $297,037 activity. 100 shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E, worth $103,500. $101,519 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was sold by MARKEL STEVEN A on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) by 1,647 shares to 21,432 shares, valued at $599.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.