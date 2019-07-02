Markel (MKL) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.61 Million as Stock Rose; Park West Asset Management Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Boosted by $46.49 Million as Share Price Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 1,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,023 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 6,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $14.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1104.47. About 54,010 shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 488.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.26M, up from 594,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 1.41M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 48,700 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc (Call) by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $775,634 activity. Shares for $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David. $107,664 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L. The insider Ortmanns Stefan sold 6,155 shares worth $80,015.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $10.74 EPS, down 46.22% or $9.23 from last year’s $19.97 per share. MKL’s profit will be $148.70 million for 25.71 P/E if the $10.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.24 actual EPS reported by Markel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.23% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $225,739 activity. $101,300 worth of stock was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15. On Thursday, March 7 the insider Connell K Bruce bought $193,756. 200 shares were sold by KIRSHNER ALAN I, worth $204,164 on Wednesday, January 2.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate Etf by 416,971 shares to 948,230 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN).