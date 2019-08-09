Markel (MKL) Shareholder Court Place Advisors Raised Its Position by $318,400 as Market Valuation Rose; As New York Times Co (NYT) Shares Rose, Valueworks Has Lowered by $1.64 Million Its Holding

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 281,720 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – NYT ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times; 09/05/2018 – FX Lands The New York Times Series The Weekly

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $7.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.1. About 3,699 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $297,037 activity. The insider MARKEL STEVEN A sold $101,519. $193,756 worth of stock was bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Com invested in 4,872 shares. First Personal Fin Services invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Savant Cap Ltd holds 0.05% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 263 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 118,746 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 79 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.1% or 118,843 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 2,503 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 190 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,974 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Bankshares & Tru owns 4 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,756 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Monday, February 11.