Markel (MKL) Shareholder Court Place Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $318,400; Van Den Berg Management I Upped Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding by $8.78 Million as Shares Rose

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1121.62. About 36,696 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 274,505 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Webcast 2019 Investor Day Live on May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19,704 shares to 949,922 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 8,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,940 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

