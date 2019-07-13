Markel (MKL) Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $9.39 Million as Valuation Rose; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Valuation Declined, Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Lowered Stake

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.14M, down from 206,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1113.76. About 32,889 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 103,101 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $10.74 EPS, down 46.22% or $9.23 from last year’s $19.97 per share. MKL’s profit will be $148.70 million for 25.93 P/E if the $10.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.24 actual EPS reported by Markel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.23% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18,448 activity. The insider MARKEL STEVEN A sold $103,674. 200 shares were bought by Connell K Bruce, worth $193,756 on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,872 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 335,974 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca has 4.56% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 15,194 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.2% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 626 shares. 3,866 are owned by Amp Capital Limited. 61,849 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 736 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 7,628 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Co holds 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 800 shares. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 4,733 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 369 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Td Asset Management owns 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 246 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd accumulated 32,746 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability holds 63,780 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). D E Shaw & Inc reported 11,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weber Alan W reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Axa accumulated 203,300 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 17,751 shares. Sei Invs Comm invested in 16,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,670 shares stake. Ameritas Partners holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 3,144 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 32,500 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alphaone Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,077 shares.