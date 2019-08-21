Markel (MKL) Share Value Rose While Court Place Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; Cerner (CERN) Holder Rockland Trust Co Raised Holding

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1145.3. About 5,075 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 7,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 165,387 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 157,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 584,595 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 165,306 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 24,071 shares. Financial Advisory stated it has 50,981 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) holds 3.32M shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arrow Fincl accumulated 6,010 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Korea Inv Corp reported 197,331 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.44% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Country National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 2,101 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.02% or 1,982 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The California-based Ashfield Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 59,598 shares to 105,436 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,571 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International (BNDX).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cerner’s voluntary separations achieve $40M of its targeted $200M in cuts – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner Delivers As Expected in the 2nd Quarter – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. Shares for $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce.