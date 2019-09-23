Markel (MKL) Share Price Rose While Colony Group Raised Stake; Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Shareholder Luminus Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Markel Corporation (MKL) by 1249.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 8,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 8,836 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63M, up from 655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Markel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1188.13. About 15,404 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 259,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 8.24M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.30M, down from 8.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5344. About 17.58 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.37 million for 5.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate holds 124,263 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 36,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 270,568 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 1.03 million shares. Asset invested in 10,549 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Vanguard Incorporated invested in 22.09M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bancorp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 253,393 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Columbus Circle has 1.41M shares. Teton Inc reported 264,844 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested in 0.02% or 100,949 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 27,101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 4.49M shares to 27.82M shares, valued at $44.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc by 514,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Growth (IJT) by 6,555 shares to 47,264 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Db X (DBEF) by 63,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,555 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Lc invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Conestoga Cap Advsr Llc owns 864 shares. Pacifica Cap Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.29% or 568 shares. Spark Invest Lc reported 0.08% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Vanguard Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1.19 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company owns 3.3% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 75,161 shares. Brinker has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 1,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 49,482 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 45,767 shares. 7,746 were accumulated by First Bank Of Omaha. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 508 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Com owns 38 shares. Cordasco stated it has 39 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $103,500 activity.