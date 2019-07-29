Markel (MKL) Position Maintained by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Declined, Holder American Assets Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.48 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,394 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 15,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1119.01. About 7,752 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 1.98M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/04/2018 – Opel CEO says German costs twice those of other plants; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 26/04/2018 – General Motors tops estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 07/05/2018 – India top court refuses to stay order against Monsanto on GM cotton patents; 07/03/2018 – INDIA IS SAID LIKELY TO CUT MONSANTO GM COTTON SEED ROYALTY: ET; 26/03/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE URGES UNION CONCESSIONS, GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IN S.KOREA BY APRIL 20 – UNION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based Kirr Marbach Communications Limited Liability Corporation In has invested 2.69% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2,748 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Guardian Lp accumulated 430 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Morgan Stanley has 11,834 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 2,251 were accumulated by Serv Automobile Association. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 334 shares. Commerce Bancorp reported 370 shares. Montag A & Assocs Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 6,801 shares. Oppenheimer holds 974 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Mraz Amerine & Assoc has invested 5.69% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation reported 65,209 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $191,502 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $103,500 was made by Lewis Lemuel E on Monday, May 13. Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of stock or 200 shares.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Markel releases stand-alone employment practices liability policy for professional employer organizations – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History: GM Buys Cadillac For $4.5M – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “More Tariffs Mean More Reasons Itâ€™s a Good Idea to Avoid GM Stock – Yahoo News” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Is Making GM CEO Mary Barra Look Really Smart – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,000 shares to 50,500 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.