Markel (MKL) Position Maintained by Marathon Asset Management Llp; Westend Advisors Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by $1.91 Billion as Valuation Rose

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 17,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 327,272 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.34B, up from 310,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 5.75M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 45,028 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.86 million, up from 42,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $9.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.94. About 21,174 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lafayette Invs Inc has 7.33% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 19,982 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 99,755 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 506 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Eaton Vance has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Ledyard National Bank accumulated 333 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 12 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company. Smithfield has 579 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Epoch Investment Ptnrs reported 0.03% stake. Gideon Cap holds 0.09% or 240 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 38 shares. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 551,849 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Company, New York-based fund reported 30,052 shares. 218 are owned by Brinker Capital Incorporated.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Shares for $101,300 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Markel Corp (MKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Markel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 23,938 shares to 465,234 shares, valued at $77.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 59,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,982 shares to 306,388 shares, valued at $36.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,692 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.